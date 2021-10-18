Virat Kohli Hilariously Mimics Shikhar Dhawan's Batting, Netizens Left In Splits

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a video of himself, where he can be seen imitating his compatriot Shikhar Dhawan. In the hilarious video, Kohli shows Dhawan's batting stance and how the Delhi Capitals opener leaves the ball when not in the hitting zone. Kohli posted the video on his official social media handles, where he tagged Dhawan for a quick review on his imitation of the left-handed batter. Kohli also put a winking face emoticon in the caption of the post.

The video that Kohli has posted online has already garnered more than 41,000 views. One individual commented that Kohli's imitation looks more like a left-handed Faf du Plessis. Here's how netizens are reacting to Kohli's imitation of Dhawan.

Looks more like left handed faf — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) October 18, 2021

The multi-talented King Kohli..😅🔥 — Shivam Mishra (@shiv0769) October 18, 2021

That was a good one Captain 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p6pAm50eEY — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) October 18, 2021

Nice one..😂😂



There is a terrific actor in Kohli



He's good at imitating



The video below is way funnier pic.twitter.com/RcMURGPgfh — KULCHA (@ButterSamosa) October 18, 2021

Bhabhi Actor banwa ke hi rahegi. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) October 18, 2021

Dhawan not part of World Cup squad

Dhawan has not been included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old was last seen playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, where he finished as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. Dhawan amassed a total of 587 runs for his franchise at an average of 39.13, including three half-centuries and a 90+ score. He has been the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals for two consecutive years. Dhawan failed to perform in the last two games for Delhi, which cost them the tournament title in the end as they were downed by Kolkata Knight Riders in the penultimate match of IPL 2021.

Kohli's last T20 WC as captain

As far as Kohli is concerned, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman will next be seen leading India in the T20 World Cup. Kohli and his men will play a warmup game against England on October 18 before playing another one against Australia ahead of their first official match of the T20 World Cup. Kohli has already announced that this will be his last T20 World Cup as captain of Team India but he will continue to play as a pure batsman moving forward.

