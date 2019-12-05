Virat Kohli Hits 'Number 4' Debate For 6 With Brand New T20 Strategy

As India focuses on building the best team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia next year, skipper Virat Kohli decided to do away with the number four debate that has been plaguing the team since the World Cup. India face West Indies in a three-match T20 series starting from December 6 in Hyderabad. Ahead of the first T20, skipper Virat Kohli dismissed concerns regarding the number four and five slots for Team India and came up with a brand new strategy that the team was working on to tackle the problem.

READ | IPL: The Star-studded Playing XI That Took The Tournament By Storm From 2010 To 2019

Virat Kohli reveals India's new strategy

Responding to a reporter's query on how India was dealing with the number four-issue, Virat Kohli said that there were unnecessary hue and cry over the batting order which was not important for the shortest format of the game. Calling T20 an uncertain format, Virat Kohli explained that one batsman had to stay through the innings and make sure the scoreboard is constantly ticking while the rest of the team could come out and bat freely at the required T20 strike rates of 170+. With his return to the T20 side after taking a break in the previous series, Kohli revealed that he will be taking up the responsibility of providing stability to the middle order of the team.

READ | Rohit Sharma Trolls Kedar Jadhav, Asks Him To Focus On Batting Instead Of Posing

'Rankings cannot determine the team's strength'

Speaking at the press conference, Virat Kohli said that the team's position on the rankings cannot be used to judge the side's strength as it did not reflect if India played with their strongest eleven. The Indian skipper said that the team had not played with their strongest eleven together for a long time, in both T20s and ODIs, and that the team was focussing on helping youngsters in the transition from domestic cricket to international cricket. Talking about how T20 was an uncertain game that cannot be pre-planned for, Virat Kohli reiterated the need for India to field their best side in the upcoming games and revealed that the team combination was growing stronger with each passing game. Skipper Kohli also revealed that he expects the team's performance to improve drastically and also spilled the beans on what the team was focussing on. Setting his eyes on making sure all bases are covered, Kohli said that the team was building on the ability to post low scores and defend them successfully as the Indian team always liked challenges.

READ | Ind Vs WI 1st T20I: Where To Watch, Schedule, Teams And Other Details You Need To Know

READ | ICC Announces Extension Of Its Partnership With OPPO Till Sept 2023