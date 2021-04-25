Virat Kohli Holds Record Of Most Sixes Against Chennai Super Kings In IPL History

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for hitting most sixes against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL history. The Indian skipper has 35 sixes against MS Dhoni-led Super Kings, which is the most by any batsmen against the Men in Yellow. RCB took to its official Twitter handle to remind followers about Kohli's remarkable feat against CSK in the IPL. Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Chris Gayle are other players on the list with the most number of sixes against CSK in IPL history.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has the most number of sixes against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL history. Not just it, Dhoni has the highest number of sixes by a player against a team in the IPL, which is 43 against the Challengers. Dhoni also the most number of runs against RCB hit by an individual, which is 823 runs at an average of 41.15 and strike rate of 141.90. Both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will look to improve their personal stats against each other's team today in order to help their respective sides secure a win.

RCB vs CSK head-to-head

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore is the much-anticipated game of the season with two superstars of Indian cricket all set to lock horns against each other. RCB and CSK are currently sitting at the number 1 and 2 positions respectively on the points table. While the Challengers have not lost a single match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, the Kings have lost just one against Delhi Capitals.

The head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings is currently dominated by the MS Dhoni-led team, which has 16 wins from 26 games that it has played against RCB in the IPL. In IPL 2020, RCB and CSK won one game each against each other in UAE, where they played two matches during the course of the tournament.

