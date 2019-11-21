Virat Kohli: Honoured To Start New Chapter Of Test Cricket, It'll Be Daunting Experience

Virat Kohli addressed a press conference before the historic first pink-ball day and night Test match. Kohli said that he felt lucky that India was the first Nation to open the new chapter of Test cricket.

'Daunting and exciting'

Speaking about buzz around the new ball, Kohli said, "It is a very good occasion. We were anyways excited to play the pink ball Test since it's a challenge. I think the last time there was so much excitement and buzz at Eden gardens was when India faced Pakistan during a T20 World Cup match. Even then, many big personalities had arrived and were facilitated. I think the atmosphere will be similar. It can be daunting and intimidating, but it's exciting as well. There will be full support for batsmen and bowlers. The first hour will be very exciting since the energy levels will be very high. People will have fun as well. It is a landmark occasion for Indian cricket and we are lucky to begin this format. It's an honor."

When asked about the practice matches in between the Test matches to adapt to the pink ball, Kohli said, "I think it depends on when the Test match takes place. If it is the first Test, one can be a normal red ball practice game and one before the Test can be a pink ball practice game. But if its the second or the third Test, I would like a bigger gap between the two matches and have a practice game, whenever that is."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on October 29 announced that India will play Bangladesh in the first pink-ball Test match at Eden Gardens, which will begin on November 22. Bangladesh are on three T20I and two Test match tour in India. India won the T2OI series 2-1 and also registered a victory in the first Test match in Indore.

