Virat Kohli Hugging MS Dhoni After CSK Beats RCB Is What Indian Cricket Is All About

Even as Chennai Super Kings dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Friday, a unique display of respect, sportsmanship and love was bestowed by RCB skipper Virat Kohli to former captain and legend Mahindra Singh Dhoni. This win by CSK has already fetched them 14 points and now the MSD-led side is soaring above all in the IPL point table. While it was the second consecutive win for CSK, the RCB has now lost both the games post the league's resumption.

A special hug by Virat Kohli

Being the genuine sportsman he is, Indian captain Virat Kohli once again proved his benevolence to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. In a post-match clip that has been surfacing on the internet, MS Dhoni can be seen standing in a huddle with his CSK teammates when Virat Kohli casually approached him. Virat Kohli in a cheerful mood went on to tug Dhoni from the back and 'hugged' him. Since the video has been making rounds on the internet, and the Twitterati has been sharing it which is now gaining a lot of traction which speaks of the special bond between the two captains.

Netizens reactions:

As the video of Kohli hugging Dhoni from the back went viral, citizens took note of the incident and expressed their thoughts, take a look:

What a picture. India's Two Greatest - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/zGr91m0o9J — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 24, 2021

Dhoni and Kohli watching their fan clubs fight with each other pic.twitter.com/aLIgGZ5Vcr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 24, 2021

A lot has been said about Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in recent weeks, especially against the backdrop of Kohli announcing he'll be stepping down as India's T20I captain at the end of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Some speculated whether Dhoni's appointment as the team's 'mentor' was a reason for this, but sources confirmed to Republic that it was not. Kohli has always spoken warmly of his former skipper, whom he led in the Indian Cricket team towards Dhoni's latter years. It's fair to say that both of them were passed on the baton by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and other stars of the 90s and early 2000s who laid the groundwork for India becoming the pre-eminent Cricket playing country in the world.

CSK's clinical show to humble RCB: Match stats

After electing to bowl, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and young Devdutt Padikkal struck brisk half-centuries in an impressive 111-run stand. The breakthrough eventually came when Bravo sent back Kohli, who struck the ball clean and hard but was caught near the boundary ropes. However, CSK pulled the strings to restrict them to 156 for six. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a quick 38 while Faf du Plessis managed 31 to lay a strong foundation for CSK who were chasing the modest target in just 18.1 overs.

Gaikwad and Du Plessis added 71 runs in 8.2 overs and later Moeen Ali (23) and Ambati Rayudu (32) also got starts but were unable to convert those into big knocks. Suresh Raina (17) and skipper MS Dhoni (11) ensured that there was no twist in the tale, taking the side past the finish line. Maxwell was expected to go after the bowlers and he did that, striking a six off Bravo to raise the team's 150 in the 18th over, but a late flourish eluded RCB.

Image: Twitter/@Proud VJ fan, Twitter/@Shiva Harsha