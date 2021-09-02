Virat Kohli: 'Immensely Proud' To Be In A 'team That Everyone Wants To Beat'

Ahead of the fourth Test match against England, India's skipper Virat Kohli, while speaking at Ravi Shastri's book launch event on Wednesday, claimed his relationship with the India head coach has always been one of "mutual respect" and "shared vision," which is to elevate Indian cricket to greater heights. Kohli said they were able to achieve it because of a "brilliant" squad with plenty of talent depth, adding, "It is a matter of immense pride for me to be part of a team that everyone wants to beat." Kohli also congratulated Shastri on the publication of his book in England and expressed his hope that the 1983 World Cup-winning player would write more because he has a lot to say.

Under Kohli and Shastri's leadership, the Indian team has achieved a lot in the last few years, including the Test mace for five consecutive years. The Indian team reached the final of the World Test Championship earlier this year after beating Australia in an away series. India then demolished the visiting England team at home to secure a place in the final of the WTC to play against the Kiwis. Although, the Kohli-led team lost the WTC final to New Zealand. India has also played the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup under Kohli and Shastri's leadership.

Meanwhile, Shastri said everything becomes easy when the captain and the coach are on the same page. Shastri further promised that the ongoing Test series against England is going to become a lot more "spicier" in the next couple of weeks. "It's been one spicy series, that's the way it should be, and I just think it'll be spicier over the next couple of weeks," the 59-year-old said. Shastri added that the Indian squad is in England not to fill numbers, but to play positive cricket and win.

India vs England Tests

The ongoing five-match Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1 with the first game ending in a draw. India stunned the hosts as the Virat Kohli-led side came from the back to win the second Test at Lord's. However, England bounced back stronger in the third game and went on to win by an innings and 76 runs, courtesy of some amazing batting performances by the fragile top-order. The fourth match is slated to be played at The Oval between September 2 and September 6. The match will start in India at 3.30 pm IST.

Image: PTI

