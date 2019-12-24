Virat Kohli Masters Art Of 300 Plus Run-chases In 2010s With 993 Runs At 141.85

India captain Virat Kohli obliterated the West Indies bowling attack on his way to yet another match-winning innings in the final ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies on Sunday. His 81-ball 85 ensured India chased down their 316-run target as they pocketed yet another ODI series to end the decade. During the course of his Barabati epic, Virat Kohli also ended 2019 as the second-highest ODI run-getter of the calendar year. Nicknamed as the “Chase Master”, Kohli has now guided his team to successful run-chases of 300+ scores in the format more than any other batsman since 2010.

T20I series ✅

ODI series ✅



Early X-mas presents for the fans as India end 2019 on a high.#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/0pevT671RF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

Virat Kohli and his love affair with 300-plus ODI run-chases

During the decade of 2010s, Virat Kohli posted 7 hundreds and one half-century in successful ODI run-chases for India. He has scored 993 runs at a talismanic average of 141.85 whenever the ‘Men in Blue’ chased down a target of more than 300. Although Kohli scored 85 against West Indies, his effort proved to be enough for India to win again when they batted second.

In all, Virat Kohli scored 11,125 runs to finish the decade as the highest run-getter in ODIs. He is 2,876 runs ahead of the second-placed Rohit Sharma during the same time period. Meanwhile, in run-chases, Kohli once again leads the pack with 6,867 runs at an average of 69.36. The right-hander has slammed 42 of his 43 ODI hundreds this decade alone and 26 of those have come while India batted second.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was recently retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹17 crore ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. The cricketer was part of the RCB line-up during the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. He has been a part of the franchise since then and was also appointed as skipper in 2013.

It’s 2-1 India! Virat Kohli and Co. beat West Indies by four wickets in the third ODI to cap off 2019 with a series win. 👏👏👌👌#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/fJpP37tEBJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

