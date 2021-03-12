Virat Kohli Irked At Question On R Ashwin Ahead Of 1st T20I, Asks Reporter To 'Have Logic'

Quick links:
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was annoyed at a reporter’s question ahead of the first T20I match against England. During the pre-match press conference, Kohli was asked about the chances of Ravichandran Ashwin’s (R Ashwin) comeback into the limited-overs Indian team. The skipper said that Washington Sundar has been doing “really well” in place of R Ashwin and it is difficult to have two similar players in the side.
Virat Kohli was asked if R Ashwin will be making a comeback into the Indian limited-overs line-up, considering his sublime Test form and the fact that he last played a white-ball game back in 2017. The Indian skipper said that Washington Sundar has been already doing really well for the team and unless the youngster has a “horrible season”, it will be difficult to drop him. Kohli snapped at the reporter, saying “You need to have some logic in the question as well”. There have been many former cricketers from around the world backing Ashwin's return to white-ball cricket, with the cricketer himself publicly claiming that the T20 World Cup this year is his prime target. However, with Sundar's resurgence and India's depth, that probability is highly unlikely.
The match is scheduled to go underway today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue will also be hosting the remaining four games of the five-match series. The live action for the first T20I will commence from 7:00 PM IST onward. Here is a look at Virat Kohli and other Indian players training ahead of the series opening game.
Interestingly, Washington Sundar also plays alongside skipper Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is slated to reprise his role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Here is a look at the list of all RCB players for this year’s event.
