'Virat Kohli Is Most Impactful Batsman In World': Ex-Pakistan Skipper Ahead Of WTC Final

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has heaped praise on Indian captain Virat Kohli, calling him the "most impactful batsman" in world cricket. Butt, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said that Kohli is the most impactful batsman across all formats, which the Indian cricketer has proved time and again with his match-winning performances. Butt is not wrong in his argument because Kohli is one of the few cricketers in the world who average more than 50 in all three formats.

Kohli averages 52.37 in Test cricket, 59.07 in ODIs, and 52.65 in T20Is and has more centuries than all other contemporary greats, including prolific batsmen such as Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root. The Delhi-born cricketer has 70 tons across all formats, 43 of which is in the 50-over game alone, where he is just seven centuries away from breaking the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons. Kohli has more than 7,400 runs in Test cricket, over 12,000 runs in ODIs, and 3,159 runs in T20I cricket. Kohli was the world's number one ODI batsman for a record 43 months, a reign that was recently ended by Pakistan batsman Babar Azam.

Kohli has not just achieved personal milestones but he has also made the current Indian team a force to be reckoned with. Under Kohli's captaincy, India has maintained the tag of the world's number one Test team for the fifth consecutive time in five years. Kohli has also made India the world's number two T20I side and number three ODI side. India is just a game away from making history in Test cricket as the Men in Blue is all set to play in the final of the inaugural Test championship in England.

Kohli's next challenge

India is all set to arrive in the United Kingdom on June 3 for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series against England. The Virat Kohli-led side will first lock horns against the Kiwis in a one-off Test match in Southampton, starting June 18, and will then play a five-match Test series against the host between August and September. The Test match between India and New Zealand will decide the winner of the two-year-long Test championship that had started in 2019.

