Virat Kohli Is 'not Just A Captain But A Leader': Harshal Patel Lauds Outgoing RCB Skipper

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel heaped praises on outgoing skipper Virat Kohli and said that the batting megastar is a 'leader' and not a 'captain' after their four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel is in contention to win the Purple Cap Award this season with 32 scalps from 15 matches. He is so far the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli IPL captaincy: Harshal Patel lauds Kohli the 'leader'

"Obviously, everyone knows Virat and the kind of energy and passion that he brings to the field. Everyone knows that he backs bowlers, gives bowlers their space, and allows you to execute your skills and plans. So, obviously, very thankful to him, grateful to him. I have learned a lot playing with him since 2012 and in terms of his captaincy, there are captains, and there are leaders. He is definitely a leader. Just because he does not have the captaincy tag, it does not make him any less of a leader", said Harshal Patel during the post-match press conference as quoted by IPLT20.com.

"I just wanna thank him for whatever he has contributed to this team and to my growth and whenever he has supported me when I was down and I wish him well," Patel added.

Virat Kohli retires from RCB captaincy

When the second phase of IPL 2021 got underway last month, Virat Kohli had said that he would be leading RCB for one final time.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," Kohli said in a video posted by the three-time finalists on their official Twitter handle.

RCB's loss to KKR halted their progress in the tournament and at the same time also brought curtains down on Kohli's RCB captaincy career. Nonetheless, 'Captain Fearless' has pledged his allegiance to Royal Challengers Bangalore by confirming that he wishes to stay with the franchise until the end of this cricketing career.

"I have tried to create a culture where youngsters can come in and play expressive cricket. I have given my best and I don't know how the response is to that. I have given 120% to the team and I will continue to do so for the team. It is time to regroup, restructure and bring in players who can take this franchise to the next level. I don't see myself playing anywhere else. For me, loyalty matters a lot more than some other things and I will represent this franchise till the last day of the IPL" said Virat Kohli during the post-match interview.