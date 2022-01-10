Virat Kohli Is Now 14 Runs Behind Rahul Dravid's Big Record, Only Sachin Tendulkar Ahead

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli is all set to return to the Indian squad for the third Test match against South Africa, in the ongoing Test series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, having missed the second Test due to back spasms. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, as KL Rahul-led India faced a defeat by seven runs in the second Test at Johannesburg after India opened the series by winning at Centurion under Kohli. Meanwhile, India now look to win at Cape Town and achieve the historic feat of winning their first Test series in South Africa. Other than the collective feat, skipper Kohli is eyeing another major batting record during the Cape Town Test.

Virat Kohli follows Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar in an elite book of records

Virat Kohli is now just 14 runs behind the current head coach of Team India, Rahul Dravid to become India’s second-highest run-scorer in Test Cricket at South Africa. Meanwhile, the elite list of Indian batters is led by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored the maximum amount of runs for India in the rainbow nation. Tendulkar had scored a total of 1161 runs while playing 15 Test matches at an average of 46.44 in South Africa, with the helo of three centuries and two half-centuries. Dravid had scored 624 runs in 11 matches, while Kohli has scored 624 runs so far in South Africa.

What did Virat Kohli say about his batting form during the pre-match press conference?

Meanwhile, Kohli spoke to the reporters on Monday, on the eve of the Cape Town Test where he answered many interesting questions. He faced a question about his batting form and answering the reporters, Kohli said, “I truly believe that I don’t need to prove anything to anyone”. He further added that he has always felt pride in performing for the country and admitted things don't go as planned always. He further added that he has had moments and impact performances in the past year and concluded the answer by saying, “sometimes judging on numbers won't make you happy".

Image: BCCI