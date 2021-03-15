Virat Kohli Jumps To No.3 In Elite T20I Club Featuring Trio Of Women's Cricketers In Top 4

Quick links:
Indian captain Virat Kohli returned to form with a sparkling 73* against England on Sunday, March 14. He guided the ‘Men in Blue’ to victory to level the five-match series 1-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Remarkably, the right-handed batsman has now entered the 3,000-run club in T20I cricket, thus joining the likes of women’s cricketers Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor.
Virat Kohli nonchalantly pulled Chris Jordan for a six over fine leg to bring up India’s winning runs as well as his career’s 3,000th T20I run. He became the first batsman in the world to scale the 3,000-run mark in T20Is, with New Zealand and India openers Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma respectively occupying the second and third spots in the men’s list. Apparently, Kohli is third on the all-time list, featuring both men’s and women’s cricketers in T20Is.
New Zealand women’s batter Suzie Bates is currently the leading T20I run-scorer in the world with 3,301 runs. She is followed by West Indies’ batswoman Stafanie Taylor with 3,062 runs. Kohli, who is at 3,001 runs, needs just 62 more runs to surpass Taylor in becoming the second leading run-scorer in the format. The Indian captain is followed by Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning with 2,859 runs. Martin Guptill (2,839 runs) and Rohit Sharma (2,773 runs) cap-off the top six list.
The Virat Kohli stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. Ever since he made his debut back in 2008, the right-hander has aggregated 22,531 runs across all formats. The Indian captain is currently the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. With 70 international centuries, he is third on the all-time list behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).
England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.
