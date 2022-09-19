Virat Kohli Just 207 Runs Away From Surpassing Rahul Dravid To Achieve THIS Big Milestone

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli is just 207 runs away from going past Rahul Dravid to become the country's second-highest run-scorer in international cricket. If he were to score these number of runs, he would also become the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Virat Kohli could achieve major milestone

As things stand ahead of the India vs Australia T20I series, Virat Kohli is currently the seventh highest run scorer of all time in international cricket with 24,002 runs across all formats. He has scored these runs in 468 matches and at an outstanding average of 53.81. With 71 centuries (124 fifties) to his name, he is already second on the list alongside legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting when it comes to the most number of centuries in international cricket.

In comparison, Rahul Dravid is currently the sixth-highest run scorer in international cricket and India's second-highest scorer with 24,208 runs across all formats. He has scored these number of runs in 509 matches and at a decent average of 45.41. He has 48 centuries and 146 fifties in his name, with the best score of 270.

Meanwhile, the highest international run scorer is none other than legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, who has smacked a staggering 34,357 runs during his illustrious career. He has amassed these number of runs in 664 matches and at a fantastic average of 48.52. Tendulkar is followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakara (28,016), Ponting (27,483), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (25,534).

Kohli can go past Dravid during series against Australia

Considering Virat Kohli's comeback to form during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, the former Team India captain can easily go past Rahul Dravid during the T20I series against Australia to become the country's second-highest run-scorer. The 33-year-old scored 276 runs after five innings at an outstanding average of 92. And that is not it, as Kohli also brought up his much-awaited 71st international ton at the Asia Cup after more than 1,000 days.

When it comes to the India vs Australia T20I series, the Men in Blue are set to face the Aussies in three matches, beginning September 20 in Mohali. The second T20I will then be played in Nagpur on September 23 before the third and final match takes place in Hyderabad on September 25.