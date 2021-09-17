Virat Kohli Knew He Would Be Removed From ODI Captaincy If India Fail At T20 WC: Report

'I feel that I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI ' these were the words of Team India Test and ODI skipper Virat Kohli who announced his decision to step down from the T20 captaincy post-T20 World Cup in UAE. While there is no news regarding who will replace Virat Kohli as the new T20I skipper, however, a BCCI source has revealed that Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy is also under threat in the near future.

While Virat Kohli will give up his T20 captaincy post after next month's ICC T20 World Cup a report has emerged where the question is being raised about Virat Kohli's captaincy in the ODI set-up as well. Stepping down as T20 skipper while considering the Workload factor was a wise move by Virat Kohli to get his batting mojo in the ODI setup however PTI report suggests the other way around.

Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy in trouble: Report

A BCCI insider while speaking to the news agency said, "Virat knew that he would have been removed from white ball captaincy. If the team doesn't do well at the UAE World T20, he was gone for good as far as white-ball leadership is concerned. He just reduced a bit of pressure on himself as it would seem that he is there on his own terms. It might not happen for 50 overs if the performance in T20 hits a downward spiral".

