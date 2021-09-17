Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Knew He Would Be Removed From ODI Captaincy If India Fail At T20 WC: Report

Virat Kohli on Thursday took to his social media handle and announced his decision to step down from the T20 captaincy post the T20 World Cup in UAE.

'I feel that I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI ' these were the words of Team India Test and ODI skipper Virat Kohli who announced his decision to step down from the T20 captaincy post-T20 World Cup in UAE. While there is no news regarding who will replace Virat Kohli as the new T20I skipper, however, a BCCI source has revealed that Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy is also under threat in the near future.  

While Virat Kohli will give up his T20 captaincy post after next month's ICC T20 World Cup a report has emerged where the question is being raised about Virat Kohli's captaincy in the ODI set-up as well.  Stepping down as T20 skipper while considering the Workload factor was a wise move by Virat Kohli to get his batting mojo in the ODI setup however PTI report suggests the other way around. 

Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy in trouble: Report

A BCCI insider while speaking to the news agency said, "Virat knew that he would have been removed from white ball captaincy. If the team doesn't do well at the UAE World T20, he was gone for good as far as white-ball leadership is concerned. He just reduced a bit of pressure on himself as it would seem that he is there on his own terms. It might not happen for 50 overs if the performance in T20 hits a downward spiral".

Virat Kohli steps down as T20 captain: Here's what the skipper had to say about his decision

Virat Kohli in his statement on social media said,

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.

Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward.

Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability".

