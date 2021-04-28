Virat Kohli Lauds 'asset' AB De Villiers' Brilliant Knock, Says 'It Doesn't Feel Like...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli lauded AB de Villiers for his superb knock against Delhi Capitals, where the South African batting powerhouse scored 75 not-out to help his team post a competitive total. After the conclusion of the match, Kohli called de Villiers a big "asset" for the franchise, reminding that the 37-year-old doesn't play international cricket anymore. Kohli said that the way de Villiers is playing in the tournament, it doesn't look like he hasn't played any cricket for five months.

"He hasn’t played competitive cricket for 5 months, but if you look at him bat you don't feel like he doesn’t play international cricket anymore. Hats off to him, keeps doing it again and again for us. Such an asset for us. I’ll say this again, he hasn’t played for five months, watch that innings again," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

AB de Villiers rescues RCB yet again

Thanks to de Villiers, RCB reached a respectable total of 171 in 20 overs after being bamboozled at one stage by Delhi bowlers, who managed to pick early wickets, including skipper Virat Kohli and in-form opener Devdutt Padikkal. Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell scored 25 off 20 before he was dismissed by veteran spinner Amit Mishra. Rajat Patidar and AB de Villiers forged an important partnership of 54 runs before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Axar Patel.

AB de Villiers continued with the brilliant batting and took his team from 139/5 to 171 as he unleashed himself towards the back end of the first inning. The former South African cricketer scored an incredible 75 off just 42 balls, including 5 sixes and 3 boundaries.

When Delhi Capitals came to bat in the second inning, they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith early. Prithvi Shaw scored 21 off 18 before being dismissed by purple-cap holder Harshal Patel. Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Harshal Patel for 22 off 17. DC's skipper Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer stayed in until the last ball as they both scored fifty each for their team. However, despite their brilliant performances with the bat, the duo couldn't take Delhi across the finish line and lost the game by just 1 run.

(Image Credit: PTI)