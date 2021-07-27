Virat Kohli Lauds LPU Over Its Students' Olympics Participation; 'Great Achievement'

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday hailed famed Jalandhar-based college Lovely Professional University (LPU) for sending a record-breaking number of athletes to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. As per Lovely Professional University's official page, 11 students of the college are participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 including Men's Hockey Team captain Manpreet Singh and star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. Apart from this, nearly 10% of the total Indian Olympic participants are LPU students, as per the university.

Virat Kohli gives a shout-out to LPU

Virat Kohli who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) for the 5 matches Test series against England lauded the 'great achievement' of Lovely Professional University for sending record-breaking athletes to the Tokyo Olympics. In a special note, Virat Kohli wrote that India needs 10 more colleges like LPU and also hoped that the college will send students to the Indian cricket team as well.

LPU reacts to Virat Kohli's shout-out

As soon as the Indian skipper gave a special shout-out to the college, LPU shared it on its Instagram and called it an 'unbelievable moment' for the college. As per LPU's official page, the 11 students who are representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 are- Manpreet Singh (Hockey), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Bajrang Punia (Wrestler), Amoj Jacob (4*400 relay), Nishad Kumar (Para athletic high jump), Varun Kumar (Hockey), Mandeep Singh (Hockey), Rujinderpal Singh (Hockey), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Dilpreet Singh (Hockey), Shamsher Singh (Hockey)

LPU shares wrestler Bajrang Punia's training video

India's Javelin Star Neeraj Chopra Heads To Tokyo

On July 26, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headed to participate at the mega-event from his training base in Sweden. India's hopes on Neeraj Chopra are high as he won the bronze medal with a dazzling performance of 86.79m in the Kuortane Games in Finland earlier in June this year. Neeraj Chopra took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture revealing that he is heading to the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, Neeraj Chopra is making his Olympics debut in Tokyo. The qualification round for the Men's Javelin Throw is scheduled to take place on August 4 & 7.

(Image Credits: AP/LPUUNIVERSITY-Twitter)