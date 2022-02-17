Virat Kohli Leads Wishes For 'Mr. 360' AB De Villiers On His 38th Birthday

India's batting superstar Virat Kohli wished his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers as the cricketing legend turned 38 on Thursday. Kohli turned to his official Instagram handle to share a birthday post for his good friend. "Happy birthday biscuit, lots of love to you always my brother," Kohli wrote in his post. Kohli and AB de Villiers, over the years, have formed a brotherly bond and are often seen sending good wishes to each other on special occasions.

Kohli leads the wishes for 'Mr. 360' on social media as the former Proteas star turned 38. Wishes for the legendary South African batsman poured in from all over the world, including from several IPL teams.

May you get all the love and gifts from 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣° today 😉💙



Happy Birthday, @ABdeVilliers17 🎂🤩 pic.twitter.com/VeIKDVwz9W — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 17, 2022

May your sweet smile never fade away, Happy Birthday to one of the most special person in my life.@ABdeVilliers17 🎉 pic.twitter.com/QXgfmK2LqS — Dewald Brevis (@Dewald17Brevis) February 17, 2022

AB de Villiers' career

De Villiers is considered one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket. His ability to strike the ball all around the park made him a destructive batsman at the top and also ignited a sense of fear amongst bowlers. Despite having retired from the sport, De Villiers still remains one of the most popular cricketing faces across the globe, especially in India, where he is loved by one and all.

De Villiers played his last days of cricket in the Indian Premier League before announcing his decision to retire from all forms of the game. De Villiers played his last season in the IPL for his long-time franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Last year was not a great season for De Villiers or his team. While De Villiers failed to score big runs in the 2021 edition of the IPL, his side failed to make it to the final of the cash-rich league.

De Villiers played a total of 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for his country between 2004 and 2018. The right-handed batter scored over 20,000 runs across all formats, including 43 international centuries. De Villiers has played 184 matches in the IPL and has scored 5,162 runs at an average of 39.50. The 38-year-old has one of the best batting averages amongst the overseas cricketers in the IPL and is also amongst the highest run-scorers of all time.

Image: BCCI

