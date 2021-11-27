Virat Kohli Learns To Dance From Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma; Watch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli along with his IPL teammates was seen shaking legs in a music video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on its official Instagram handle last week. The music video features some of RCB's biggest names including AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Devdut Padikkal amongst others. The video is directed by RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma. The Challengers have now shared behind-the-scenes footage to show how the music video was actually made.

In the latest footage shared by RCB, Verma can be seen teaching dance steps to Kohli and others. The video shows Kohli trying to learn the hook-step and then emulating it perfectly in front of the cameras. The BTS footage also shows Verma teaching Chahal and Padikkal how to move on the beats. The original music video titled 'Never Give Up. Don't Back Down. Keep Hustling!' was apparently shot during the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 edition, which was played in the UAE due to COVID-19 concerns in India.

The Virat Kohli-led side was one of the four teams to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2021. RCB finished at the number three position on the points table before the commencement of the knockout stage. However, the Challengers failed to advance to the final leg of the competition after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in Eliminator 1. For RCB, another IPL season ended with a shocking defeat in the playoffs despite having a relatively good tournament prior to that. Kohli had already announced his decision to step down as RCB captain after the 2021 season.

IPL 2022

With the big auction coming up, RCB is preparing to finalise players it can retain for the next edition of the cash-rich league. According to reports, the Bengaluru-based franchise will most likely retain its core Indian players Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel/Devdutt Padikkal, and an overseas player in the form of Glenn Maxwell. The BCCI has allowed franchisees to retain four players ahead of the mega auction. Of the four players, a maximum of three can be Indians or no less than two, meaning only two foreigners can be retained by a side.

Image: RCB/Instagram