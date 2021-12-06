IND Vs NZ: Virat Kohli & Co. Make Heartwarming Gesture Towards Wankhede Ground Staff

In a token of appreciation, the Indian cricket team after registering a convincing win over New Zealand with a score of 372 runs in the second test match in Mumbai has donated Rs 35,000 to the groundsmen at the Wankhede Stadium. Appreciating the staff for not doling out during the match with an under-prepared track which could have resulted in an explosion of the divot and further end the test match within 3 days.

This came days after India's new head coach Rahul Dravid made a donation of Rs 35,000 to the Green Park Stadium towards the ground staff in Kanpur for preparing an impressive pitch ahead of India vs New Zealand's first test match.

Over time and again, the former Indian batsman has proved that he is different from the rest. Dravid who is known for his fair game and square has not changed even a bit even after so many years. Meanwhile, the Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli has ended the series with a major victory against New Zealand by 372 runs and has clinched the two-Test series by 1-0 with Jayant Yadav giving out a major contribution.

India top-ranked nation in Test cricket

Meanwhile, after bagging a heavy 372-run victory against New Zealand, India is now the top-ranked nation in Test cricket, stated the ICC cricket rankings. India which is at the No. 1 spot, has 3,465 points and a rating of 124. They are ahead of now second-placed New Zealand and third-placed Australia, who have 3,021 and 1,844 points respectively, and 121 and 108 ratings respectively.

On Monday, December 6, India managed to defeat New Zealand by a record margin in their second Test game of the two-match series. India won by a comfortable 372 runs after they sent the New Zealand batting lineup back to the pavilion for 167 in the second innings. This is India's biggest Test win by runs.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI