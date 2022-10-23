Kohli Explains How Dhoni Was Like While He Captain: 'For Outside World It Was Quite Like W

The friendship between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni is very well known across the cricketing world with both players have spoken highly of each other on multiple occasions. Kohli had recently revealed that when he relinquished his Test captaincy, Dhoni was the only one who texted him. However, in a recent interview with the ICC, Kohli talked about only a couple of misunderstandings he had with Dhoni while running between the wickets while playing together for Team India for 10-12 years.

Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni friendship

Kohli revealed that he and Dhoni never called while running between the wickets, something which is very rare among players across all levels. Kohli stated that he and Dhoni always had that understanding and trust because as soon as the ball went into the gap, they both knew they were running for two runs. However, Kohli did admit that they had a misunderstanding once or twice in the 10-12 years that they played together for India.

"What I experienced with my friendship and relationship with MS Dhoni is very difficult to explain because it is based on understanding and trust. We never actually, when people talk about batting together and calling for runs, as soon as the ball went into the gap, we never called. I knew he was running for two, I am running for two. We had a misunderstanding once or twice in 10-12 years. Apart from that, we were so focused on what the team wants and what we need to do for the team all the time. There was always that trust, faith between each other that we are going to do the job for the team," Kohli said on ICC Review.

Kohli is currently in Australia, where he has travelled with the Indian team to take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Kohli is part of the playing Xi for India's opening match of the tournament, which is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

Team India’s schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 23 - India vs Pakistan - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

October 27 – India vs Netherlands - 12:30 pm - SCG, Sydney

October 30 – India vs South Africa - 4:30 pm - Perth Stadium, Perth

November 2 – India vs Bangladesh - 1:30 pm - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6 – India vs Ireland - 1:30 pm - MCG, Melbourne

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Backups: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Image: ANI