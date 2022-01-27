'Virat Kohli-like': Ex-Australian Bowler Makes Big Claim About This Indian All-rounder

Ever since Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the new Ahmedabad franchise, cricket experts and commentators have become busy decoding the decision. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg is the latest to join the bandwagon as he turned to his official YouTube channel to discuss the development. Hogg, in his video, remarked that Hardik is a lot like ex-India skipper Virat Kohli because he always wants to go out in the middle and dominate.

Hogg, however, added that Hardik must now focus on his demeanour and the way he wants to indulge with his teammates. Hogg said Hardik must show trust in his players and let them execute their skills in their own way.

Hardik Pandya could be a very good captain because he's a bit like Virat Kohli and he wants to have success, he wants to go out there and dominate. He's got a body language that says "I'm here and I'm here to beat you". Now, he wants to have that demeanour when he goes out there but also he doesn't want that demeanour to affect the way he relates to his players. He's got to trust his players when they are about to execute their skills," Hogg said in his video.

Hogg on Hardik-Nehra partnership

Hogg further talked about the partnership between Hardik and Ashish Nehra, who has been appointed the head coach of the new franchise. Hogg said Nehra must curb one of his habits from his previous experience as a coach. Hogg said that Nehra was seen giving directions to bowlers when he was the coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore, adding that he doesn't want to do that at Ahmedabad.

"He wants to have the team meetings, he wants to help get the players in the best frame of mind, and then trust them to go out there and execute their skills in the middle and execute their game plans," Hogg added.

The Ahmedabad franchise announced its three picks earlier this week as part of the initial draft. The side has picked Hardik for Rs 15 crore and has also acquired the services of Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore). Meanwhile, World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten has been named the mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise.

Image: PTI