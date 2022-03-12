Virat Kohli Looks Stunned After Being Dismissed On Freakish Delivery In 2nd Test; WATCH

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, during the IND vs SL 2nd Test, got dismissed off a freakish delivery. The 33-year-old was trapped LBW after delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva surprisingly didn't bounce at all and thus ending Virat's 48-ball stay at the crease.

Virat Kohli had scored 23 and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd was hoping to see the player score his much-awaited Test century in what is considered his 2nd home, given his close association with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli wasn't expecting the ball to not bounce and was left shocked for a bit and stood looking at the wicket in disbelief before returning to the pavilion unhappy. This wasn't the first of such deliveries as Hanuma Vihari too survived a couple of such deliveries.

Virat Kohli last scored an international century back in November of 2019 in a game against Bangladesh, which was his 70th hundred and fans have long been awaiting the 71st which hasn't come so far. Fans in Bengaluru will now hope that with another inning to come by, Virat delivers.

IND vs SL: How has India performed so far in the 2nd Test?

India did not get off to an ideal start, losing both their openers (Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma) early on. Mayank Agarwal was run out early while the skipper ended up edging a delivery from Lasith Embuldeniya into the hands of the gully. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli began to rebuild but weren't able to stick for very long both falling in quick succession leaving India from 76-2 to 86 -4.

Rishabh Pant then combined with Shreyas Iyer to push India forward and the duo managed to stitch a partnership of 40 runs before Embuldeniya knocked Pant over. At the time of writing, Shreyas Iyer has continued to anchor India's innings but has received no support from the other end with India currently at 229/9.

For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya has picked up three wickets, while Praveen Jayawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva have picked up two each. Suranga Lakmal the other wicket, with one wicket falling off a run-out.

