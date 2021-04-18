Virat Kohli Made His Debut For RCB In 2008 On This Day: Here Are Some Of His Achievements

On this day in 2008, 19-year-old Virat Kohli made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a team that he currently leads. RCB took to its official Twitter handle to pay tribute to its skipper for completing 13 years in the IPL, a journey that he started alongside the franchise. Kohli is the only player from the first IPL season to be still playing the league with the same team. Let's take a look at the Indian skipper's illustrious career in the IPL over the course of 13 years.

13 years ago #OnThisDay, a 19 year old walked onto the field in our first ever game of the IPL.



From 2008 to many more years to come, it's one hell of a ride, Skipper! We love you for everything you are to RCB! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/bdTslPa4G9 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 18, 2021

Top run-scorer in IPL

Virat Kohli remains the top run-scorer in the cash-rich tournament with 5,944 runs under his belt. Kohli has played 194 games and 186 innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore since his debut on April 18, 2008. In 13 years, Kohli has accumulated 39 half-centuries and 5 tons with the help of 511 boundaries and 201 maximums. Kohli averages 38.10 in the IPL and has a strike rate of 130.52.

Most runs in a single IPL season

Kohli holds the record for scoring most IPL runs in a season, a feat he achieved in 2016 with his 973 runs. The RCB skipper averaged 81.08 and had a strike rate of 152.03. Kohli scored four centuries and 7 fifties in the season with the help of 83 boundaries and 38 sixes. Kohli scored his highest IPL score in the same season as she smashed 113 against erstwhile Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings. Kohli also scored two centuries in the season against now-defunct Gujarat Lions and one against Rising Pune Super Giants.

Four centuries in a single IPL season

Virat Kohli has five centuries in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the second-highest by any batsman in the tournament's history. Chris Gayle has six tons in IPL, which is the most in IPL's history. Kohli scored four out of the five centuries in a single season of the IPL, the same year he scored 973 runs from 16 games and RCB finished with the runners-up trophy. After having a blasting 2016 season, Kohli scored his next century in 2019 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and since then he has not been able to convert his fifties into hundreds.

