Virat Kohli Makes A Big Claim About Pink Ball's Weight; Eyes Precision

Ahead of the historic pink-ball Test match, Indian captain Virat Kohli addressed a press conference where he expressed excitement over the day and night Test match but at the same time also mentioned the challenges being faced by the team. Virat Kohli will lead India in their first-ever Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Friday. With the pink ball expected to help seamers more, Indian captain Virat Kohli is aiming to complete his 12th straight home series win with ease. Speaking about the excitement in the team, Kohli said,

"It is very exciting for us as the energy will be very high. It is a landmark occasion."

Kohli is also expecting a challenging time with the pink ball, especially in the initial periods of the game. Highlighting the difficulties in terms of fielding, Kohli said,

“The fielding session with the pink ball was the biggest challenge. People will be surprised how difficult fielding can be with the pink ball. The ball definitely felt heavier. I’m sure there won’t be any difference in weight but somehow it felt heavier. While taking slip catches the ball really hit the hands hard.We need to be precise and our skills will be tested. ,” the skipper added.

READ: IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and other updates

READ: Root's dismal run continues as England falter

'Daunting and exciting'

Speaking about the buzz around the new ball, Kohli said, "It is a very good occasion. We were anyways excited to play the pink ball Test since it's a challenge. I think the last time there was so much excitement and buzz at Eden gardens was when India faced Pakistan during a T20 World Cup match. Even then, many big personalities had arrived and were facilitated. I think the atmosphere will be similar. It can be daunting and intimidating, but it's exciting as well. There will be full support for batsmen and bowlers. The first hour will be very exciting since the energy levels will be very high. People will have fun as well. It is a landmark occasion for Indian cricket and we are lucky to begin this format. It's an honor."

READ: Pakistan frustrate Australia quicks as Test series starts

READ: 'Heaven & Earth difference': Asked on Saha, Virat Kohli details selection logic per format