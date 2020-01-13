Virat Kohli Makes A Huge Statement About Countering The Dew Factor In The 1st ODI

Virat Kohli was confident while answering a question about the dew factor which might play a significant role in the first ODI against Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

''Yeah dew in Wankhede has always been a big factor especially a 50-over game because in the afternoon. You literally have nothing in the pitch can play differently but, under lights with dew it can get very challenging for the bowlers," Kohli said. "But again as I said any kind of one-day cricket now in the year of the T20 World Cup and the Test Championship going on, it creates an opportunity for the teams to put themselves in uncomfortable positions or situations. When there is dew or in the first innings when they bat, you gotta do the difficult things and we are looking forward to doing that," said Kohli during the media interaction on Monday.

''We wanna do the difficult things and we are looking forward to that rather than just focussing on what we can do well as a team. So, in the T20 series as well we wanted to put ourselves in situations which we wanted to improve on. So, whether we bat first or bat second we just want to do what we are doing well and challenge ourselves every now and then," Kohli said.

"In international cricket, you need to always challenge yourself and do something which you are not used to doing so often. I think it's gonna be up to the mindset of the bowler how to bowl the wet ball against batsmen who are coming at you. So, I think it will be interesting to see who stands up," he added.

Australia tour of India

Australia will be visiting India for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The second and third ODIs will be played at Saurashtra and Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17 and 19 respectively. The last time Aaron Finch & Co. had visited India in early 2019, they ended up winning the five-match One Day series after having lost the first two games. This was their first bilateral ODI series win after January 2017 and their first ODI series win in India since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue had lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time at home since 2015 by the virtue of this defeat.

