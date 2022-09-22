Former India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday met with Ashneer Grover, an Indian entrepreneur who served as a judge on the first season of Shark Tank. Grover posted a photo on Twitter, where he can be seen interacting with Kohli. Both Kohli and Grover are Delhi natives, and the latter added in the caption of his post that they both share a common passion for 'Ben Stokes,' alluding to the Indian batter's affinity for uttering a curse words on screen.

"What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur!!" Grover wrote in the caption of his post.

What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !! pic.twitter.com/6ZZ5OUrbdq — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 21, 2022

Kohli will next be seen in action during the second T20I against Australia on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match series courtesy of their win in the first game on Tuesday. Australia chased down a mammoth target of 209 runs to win the first T20I by 4 wickets in Mohali.

As far as Kohli's performance in the first game is concerned, the 33-year-old was dismissed for 2 off 7 balls by Nathan Ellis. Kohli, however, took an important catch in the second innings to help Axar Patel dismiss a well-set Cameron Green for 61 off 30 balls.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I

Batting first, India scored 208/6 in 20 overs thanks to some brilliant power-hitting from Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. While Hardik smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls, Suryakumar and Rahul scored 46 and 55 runs, respectively. Nathan Ellis picked three wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood scalped two wickets to his name. Green also took a wicket.

Australia then chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins finishing things off for the visiting side. Wade remained unbeaten at 45 off 21 balls to help Australia complete the huge run chase. Earlier, Aaron Finch scored 22 off 13 deliveries, while Steve Smith contributed with 35 off 24 balls. Josh Inglis scored 17 off 10 balls and debutant Tim David hit 18 off 14 balls.

Image: Twitter/AshneerGrover