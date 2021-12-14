Virat Kohli Missing South Africa Series On A Whim Is Not Understandable: Abhishek Singhvi

According to reports, Team India's Test captain Virat Kohli will be taking a small break for the upcoming three-match ODI series in South Africa in January 2022. The news comes on the back of BCCI earlier announcing that Rohit Sharma will be taking over as captain of both the T20I and ODI India teams even though Kohli had only announced that he will be stepping down from the T20 captaincy role. This news has reignited the 'controversy' from November 2020, when Virat Kohli missed three Test matches at the birth of his first child, including a Tweet from Member of Parliament, Abhishek Singhvi.

One of the people indirectly attempting to bring up that incident is Abhishek Singhvi, Member of Parliament from Congress. He recently posted on Twitter that while missing the Australia series for the birth of his child is acceptable, missing the South Africa series is not understandable, however, Singhvi then incorrectly goes on to say that Kohli should not treat his place in India's Test XI as 'premium'. Kohli is not skipping the Test series, he is reportedly going to miss the ODI series.

Singhvi wrote on his Twitter account: "Kohli missing the Australia series for the birth of his child is understandable. Kohli missing the South Africa series on a whim is not understandable. If you cannot treat your place in India's test XI as premium then questions arise."

Kohli skips Australia series

Back in November 2020 during India's tour of Australia, Kohli had approached the board and asked for their permission to head back to India to witness the birth of his first child and the board accepted it and let him travel back. At the time, while the majority of the people accepted the decision, a small but vocal minority spoke against his decision to leave the team in the middle of a blockbuster series. However, his recent reported decision to miss out on upcoming India vs South Africa three-match ODI series has reignited the Australia series 'controversy'. There were a small number of people who took to social media to speak against Kohli's decision to skip the Australia series but that did not fetter his plans as he was there to witness the birth of his first child.

