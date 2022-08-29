Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became a major talking point for the cricketing world as he walked out to bat for India at no. 4, during their Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener against Pakistan on Sunday. The veteran all-rounder proved his worth as a batter with the joint-highest contribution with the bat for India with 35 runs in 29 balls. However, it was not smooth sailing for Jadeja, as he survived a massive LBW scare in the 18th over of the game, which also received a reaction from former skipper Virat Kohli.

While India required 32 runs to win in the final three overs, Pakistan captain Babar Azam handed the ball over to Naseem Shah. On the fourth ball, Naseem managed to trap Jadeja in the crease, as the ball hit his pad. While the on-field umpire declared Jadeja out, he quickly went ahead with the DRS review and ultimately overturned the decision. On witnessing this, Virat was seen taking a sigh of relief and the video of the same is currently going viral on social media.

In the video clip, Kohli can be seen keeping both his hands on his head and saying "Bach Gaye". Going ahead in the match, the overturned decision boosted India’s chances as Jadeja hit Naseem for a six over the sightscreen on the next ball itself. This reduced India’s winning equation to 21 runs required to win off 13 balls, before his dismissal in the penultimate over.

Watch Virat Kohli's reaction as Ravindra Jadeja's LBW decision gets overturned

Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli cruise India to victory

However, Pandya continued his all-round performance and finished off the match with a massive six over the long on. Earlier in the innings, Virat scored 35 runs in 32 balls, showing glimpses of returning to form. Meanwhile, batting together, Hardik and Jadeja added a 52-run stand for the 5th wicket.

India to face Hong Kong in their next Asia Cup 2022 match

Having won their campaign opener, India will now face Hong Kong in their next group match on August 31. India currently top the Group A standings with two points to their credit, alongside a net run rate of +0.175. It is pertinent to mention that two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.