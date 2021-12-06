Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Sourav Ganguly? Irfan Pathan Names India's Best Test Captain

Former India bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that Virat Kohli is the best Test captain the country has ever had. This statement comes after Virat Kohli led team India to a mammoth 372-run victory over New Zealand in the just concluded IND vs NZ Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which was also India's biggest Test victory, in terms of runs.

"As I have said earlier and saying it again @imVkohli is the best Test Captain India have ever had! He's at the top with the win percentage of 59.09% and the second spot is at 45%" Irfan Pathan Tweeted.

IND vs NZ: Most Test wins for India as captain

Today's win marked the 50th Test win for Virat Kohli and thus making him the 1st player who has played in all three formats of the game to register 50+ wins across all formats of the game in international cricket. The player now has 50 Test wins, 153 ODI win and 59 T20I wins.

In terms of the captain of the India cricket team, Virat Kohli is first on the list with 39 wins, 16 losses and 11 draws from 66 matches followed by MS Dhoni on second with 27 wins, 18 losses and 15 draws from his 60. Sourav Ganguly is at third with 21 wins, 13 losses and 15 draws from 49 matches while Mohammad Azharuddin and Sunil Gavaskar are 4th and 5th respectively.

India vs New Zealand: India win two-match Test series 1-0 after massive win

New Zealand's last wicket-pair managed to salvage a draw in the first game of the series by standing their ground for nearly nine overs, but the India cricket team came back strong in the Mumbai Test winning by a big margin of 372 runs. After winning the toss, India put on 325 on the board courtesy to Mayank Agarwal's brilliant knock of 150 and a maiden half-century by Axar Patel in an innings that was dominated by Ajaz Patel who became only the 3rd bowler to pick up all 10-wickets in an inning.

India then went on to bowl New Zealand out for 62, the lowest ever total in a Test innings in India before opting to bat again instead of enforcing a follow on. India score 276/7 declare with Mayank Agarwal once again laying the foundation with his 62. India then went on to bowl out the Black Caps for 167 to clinch the series.

Image: Twitter/@IrfanPathan