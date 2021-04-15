Virat Kohli named ODI Player of the Decade for 2010s by Wisden, Sachin Tendulkar for 1990s

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been named ODI player of the decade for the 2010s in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. Virat Kohli has been honoured for his amazing performances over the last decade, which also saw him win the 2011 World Cup alongside his idol Sachin Tendulkar. After the World Cup, Kohli scored runs for India in 50-over cricket at an average of 60, only second to AB de Villiers, who averaged 64 during the same period. The Indian batting superstar, often regarded as the run machine, also became the player with the second-highest number of centuries in ODI cricket in the last decade, all while excelling in Test and T20 cricket at the same time.

Virat Kohli breached several records in the 2010s as he became the fastest batsman to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000 and 12,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli also recorded the best-ever ODI rating (911 points) in the previous decade and remained the world number 1 batsman for a whopping 41 months. The top-order batsman scored 11,125 runs in ODI cricket between 2011 and 2020 while appearing in 200 matches for India. Kohli gave another meaning to run chases in limited-overs cricket as he alone batted in 82 of India's 94 successful chases in ODIs. Kohli scored 5,076 runs at an average of 95 with 21 centuries and 20 half-centuries while chasing games for India.

Former Indian skipper, who won the 1983 World Cup in England, has also featured on Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as the player of the decade for the 1980s. Another Indian to feature on the list is former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has been named player of the decade for the 1990s. West Indies great Sir Viv Richards and Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan also featured on the list as the player of the decade for the 1970s and 2000s respectively. The list was announced to mark the 50 years of ODI cricket, which began in the 1970s and got its first World Cup in 1975, won by West Indies.

Kohli in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli has led his team to two consecutive wins in the first two games in the latest edition of the cash-rich league tournament, a feat RCB achieved after a couple of years. RCB won its first game against Mumbai Indians and then went on to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second match. Kohli will next be seen in action against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 18.

(Image Credit: PTI)