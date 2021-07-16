Virat Kohli Names England As 'Team To Beat' In Upcoming T20 World Cup; Morgan Picks India

ICC on Friday announced groups of Super 12s for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With the ICC's announcement, the countdown for the T20 World Cup has officially begun with the heavyweights of cricket taking on each other to be crowned as the ultimate champions of the shortest format of the game. While the guessing game has started on social media as to who will lift the World Cup, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli has named the 'team to beat' in the marquee event.

Virat Kohli picks team to beat in T20 WC

ICC's official release quoted Team India's skipper Virat Kohli who picked England as the 'team of beat'. Hailing the 2019 World Cup winners, Virat Kohli said, "England will be the team to beat. They’re the number one side in the world and the prime focus will be on them. All other teams will be wary of the strengths they bring to the park. Every other team will agree with me."

On the other hand, England's skipper Eoin Morgan chose India as the favourites for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Morgan said, "India are going to go into the World Cup as favourites – and I think it is justified. They are a really strong team, they have a lot of depth in their squad as well and have all bases covered. We’re on a different journey at the moment than we were going into the 2019 50-over World Cup."

England in T20 World Cup

England's most glorious moment in the format came in 2010 when they toppled rivals Australia in the Final to take home the trophy for the first time. That remains the lone time they have won the men's T20 World Cup, having suffered heartbreak in 2016, where they fell short in the final against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, top-ranked T20 batsman Dawid Malan has been on a sing-song for England, playing the foil in an explosive batting order while still having the ability to put the foot down. With an average of 47.39 and a strike rate of 143.04, Malan shapes as a key man for Eoin Morgan's side.

India in T20 World Cup

India lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup as MS Dhoni & co emerged victorious after beating Pakistan in the finals in 2007. The trophy has eluded them ever since. In 2014 they made the Final, only to be toppled by a Sri Lanka team that went on to win the finals. They were among the favourites in 2016 but went down in the semi-finals to the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli who is on number 5 in ICC's T20 batsmen ranking will be front and centre in opposition game plans. Kohli is the greatest run-scorer in T20I men's cricket history, with 3159 runs to his name at an average of 52.65 - the best of anyone who has batted at least 20 times.

(Image Credits: PTI/ICC)