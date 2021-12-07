Virat Kohli Names Indian Newcomer Who 'has A Potential To Play For A Long Time' For India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise for Axar Patel and believes the all-rounder has the potential to have a long international career if he stays fit and works on his all-round abilities. The 27-year-old slow left-arm orthodox spinner has already picked up 36 wickets in 5 Test matches and already has five 5-fers to his name.

“Axar is obviously is an all-rounder cricketer. His skill sets provide a good balance to any team he plays for precisely why he is performing well for so long in T20 cricket and Test too whenever he is given an opportunity. The good thing to see is he is adapting his game according to the need of the format, which I think is a great sign, if he can keep his fitness levels up, if he can keep working on his game then you know he has a potential to play for a long time and that’s basically the need of the hour in today’s cricket." Kohli said at the post-match media interaction.

Virat Kohli added that fitness is very important and that if Axar can stay fit then he is someone who will play for a long time “If you can’t keep up your fitness level it becomes more and more difficult. At the moment he is going through a great phase and I wish him all the success. I hope he stays fit and hungry to play for a long time,” he added.

Daniel Vettori waiting to see how Axar Patel performs on different conditions

Axar Patel is yet to play a Test match away from home and Daniel Vettori feels that it will be interesting to watch how the slow left-arm bowler performs in overseas conditions. "It will be fascinating to see if his (Axar’s) form translates in different conditions. He is an exceptional bowler in India because of his consistency and the fact that he bowls round arm with a little bit of underspin. Whether he can be as successful in other parts of the world will be fascinating, but he deserves that chance" the former New Zealand captain side on ESPNcricinfo.

Image: PTI