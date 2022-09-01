Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred for India in their Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong, with an unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 98 runs in just 42 runs. While Kohli remained not out on the individual score of 59 runs off 44 balls, Suryakumar amassed 68 runs off just 26 balls. In a video shared by BCCI after India’s win, both players can be seen sharing their thoughts on their stunning partnership that helped India to defeat Hong Kong by 40 runs.

Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar leaves Kohli mesmerized

Speaking about the 31-year-old’s knock, the former Team India captain said, “It was a knock that I enjoyed thoroughly from the end. I have seen many of his knocks from a distance during the IPL but this was my first experience of watching it very closely. I was completely blown away. If he plays the way he played and if he stays in the zone, he can literally change the complexion of the whole game against any team in the world”.

'It was important for me that you stay there,' says Suryakumar on Virat Kohli

Replying to Kohli, Suryakumar said he loves to bat with Kohli and went on to add that he needed Kohli out there at the other end. “When you (Kohli) bat 30-35 balls, your next 10 balls, you bat with a strike rate of 200/250. So it was important for me that you stay there, so I bat freely”.

Going ahead in the interview, Kohli mentioned Suryakumar’s effort to hit four sixes in the last over of India’s batting innings, and asked him if he was looking to become the 2nd Indian to hit six sixes in an over. “I was trying my best, but let’s not get too far,” the No. 4 batter answered. In the final over of the first innings, Suryakumar hit three consecutive sixes in the first three balls of the over and hit another six in the 5th ball, before finishing off with a double.

Watch the full interview:

Following conclusion of India’s batting, as the players walked back to the pavilion, Kohli was seen standing stationery at a place. As soon as Suryakumar reached near him, the former captain made a generous gesture of bowing down to his teammate, praising him for the quickfire knock. Meanwhile, India claimed victory by restricting Hong Kong to 152/5 in the 2nd innings, and won the match by 40 runs.