Virat Kohli Names Player Without Whom The Indian Cricket Team Bus Can Never Start

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely recognised as one of the greatest modern-day batsmen in the world. Apparently, Kohli is also quite an avid story-teller as evidenced from his appearances on various cricket talk shows. Here, we take a look back at the time when Virat Kohli narrated a story of a certain teammate without whom the Indian team bus never starts.

Throwback: When Virat Kohli mocked Rohit Sharma’s team bus protocols

Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma have remained a mainstay of the Indian batting order for the past few years. They both score runs in heaps and plummet oppositions bowling attacks in the process. The two cricketers also seem to share a good camaraderie with each other till date and they both openly acknowledge each other’s batting talents.

During Virat Kohli’s appearance on Breakfast with Champions in 2017, the batting icon unravelled certain traits of Rohit Sharma’s lifestyle. He said that as quick Rohit Sharma is when it comes to batting and having all the time in the world to hit the ball, he is as laidback off the field. Rohit constantly loses his personal items like wallet, phone and has even forgetten his passport on some occasions, which made it difficult to retrieve.

Virat Kohli further revealed that because of Rohit Sharma forgetting belongings too often, the logistical manager of the team always confirms his belongings with him on the bus. Once the manager receives approval from Rohit Sharma himself, only then the team bus can proceed further. However, the Indian captain also added that the opening batsman never forgets his cricketing gear.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020

Both cricketers are slated to represent their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, which was scheduled to commence on March 29. While Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli is the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently suspended the launch of IPL 2020 season until further notice.

