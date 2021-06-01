Virat Kohli Names Unusual Event That Toughened Him Up To Be Competitive Since Childhood

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricket players of all time that the world has witnessed in this era. The Indian captain has several records to his name and has won millions of accolades from the fans for his brilliant cricketing display throughout the years. Virat Kohli is known to be brutally competitive on the field and the Indian captain had once revealed an important factor that contributed to his competitive nature.

Virat Kohli's early cricket days made him competitive

In 2017, Virat Kohli had given an informal interview on the fan favourite show, “Breakfast with Champions”, hosted by television presenter Gaurav Kapur. Speaking on the show, Kohli recalled his childhood phase and talked about the cricket scenario in Delhi schools that was strong and competitive. To improve his cricket career and take it forward, Virat Kohli also had to change his school, as a lot of good cricket tournaments were being organized and the change would benefit his cricket practice.

The Indian captain first started his schooling at the Vishal Bharti Public school, and he studied there till 8th grade. In 1998, the Virat Kohli family got him into the West Delhi Cricket Academy for his cricket training. As Kohli started improving his game with time, he shifted to the Saviour Convent school from Grade 9 in Paschim Vihar. During the interview, Kohli recalled how his coach took him to a different school for his 9th grade as they were opening an academy and a deal was made with the school to create a strong cricket team and thus Virat Kohli got admitted to that school.

A similar event in Sachin Tendulkar's childhood

This incident was similar to the childhood experience of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar had also shifted his school during his childhood, getting admitted to the then champion team, Sharadashram Vidyamandir English High School as suggested by his coach Ramakant Achrekar. This move was also done to progress the cricketing career of Sachin Tendulkar.

Image Source: AP