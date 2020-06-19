Virat Kohli Never Has Slow Or Below 100% Committed Fielders In Indian Team: R Sridhar

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is widely regarded among one of the greatest modern-day batsmen at the moment. Apart from striking blazing centuries and earning laurels for his many match-winning knocks, the premier Indian batsman is also an agile fielder and is one of the fittest cricketers around. According to Team India fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar (R Sridhar), while Virat Kohli is an excellent fielder himself, he expects nothing short of 100 percent commitment from his teammates as well.

R Sridhar praises Virat Kohli’s fielding

In an interview with FanCode recently, R Sridhar said that fielding is something that is “non-negotiable” for Virat Kohli. The Indian captain does not want any slow movers on the field or even someone who is not giving his 100 percent while fielding. R Sridhar also said that Virat Kohli creates a kind of intensity while fielding, which could spur any youngster on by simply watching him in action.

The Indian fielding coach added that captain Kohli has made fielding sessions mandatory for all cricketers in the team ever since he first captained India against Sri Lanka in 2015. R Sridhar also cited an example from the 2017 home series (third Test) against Sri Lanka where on one occasion, Virat Kohli ran towards midwicket to stop the ball as if his “life depended” on it. He talked about the contest by saying the match was anyways heading towards a draw and the Indian skipper was about to get married in a few weeks, thus risking a potential injury for a fielding effort.

R Sridhar talks about Virat Kohli’s fielding culture within Indian team, watch video

Virat Kohli’s captaincy reign from MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli took over Indian Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2015 when the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman retired from five-day cricket in late 2014. The prolific run-scorer was then appointed as captain in all three formats in 2016 when MS Dhoni relinquished leadership in limited-overs as well. Interestingly, the Indian team under the 2011 World Cup-winning captain also boasted of a quality fielding side with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli himself in their ranks.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of ICC and Cricket Australia