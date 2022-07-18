Team India on Sunday secured the ODI series against England after winning the final ODI by 5 wickets. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125 off 113 balls helped Team India secure a 2-1 series win. As Team India burst into cheers and flames exploded behind them, players were handed sponsored champagne bottles and a few short moments later began spraying them in all directions. Team India’s wild celebrations spilled about the place in the following minutes as Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, and Virat Kohli smothered teammates in victory and champagne.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Twitterati hails Rishabh Pant for heartfelt gesture post-win

In a picture which has surfaced online, Virat Kohli was spotted offering ex-head coach Ravi Shastri a bottle of champagne from the podium minutes after Rohit Sharma lifted the winning trophy. However, another video emerged of Shastri and India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sharing an embrace, with the latter offering champagne to the former. Soon after post-match presentation, Pant could be seen meeting Shastri. In the video, Pant can be handing his Man of the Match champagne bottle to 'guru' Shastri, in what many thought was a unfeigned gesture.

Virat Kohli offering Ravi Shastri the champagne bottle after the win. pic.twitter.com/vchQCOH8Zv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan surprised Rohit Sharma by spraying champagne on him while he was lifting the trophy to signal India's triumph. The other players also joined in the party, and the Indian captain was drenched in a matter of seconds.

Reflecting on Team India's victory Rohit Sharma said, "Very very pleased. We came here and wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball cricket. Moving forward, we have to improve a lot on a few certain areas, but I am very proud of the boys. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember. It's not an easy place to win games, but I thought the way we played this entire white ball leg was fantastic. It was something we wanted to do for a long time, and to finally come and achieve that is great.”

India vs England 3rd ODI highlights

The IND vs ENG ODI Series started with Men In Blue crushing the home team by 10 wickets in the first match. England bounced back to beat India by 100 runs in the 2nd ODI setting up an exciting finish. The India vs England 3rd ODI witnessed Rohit Sharma winning the toss and asking England to bat first. England lost Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root early with Mohammed Siraj dismissing both the batsmen.

Jason Roy looked good scoring 41 runs before his innings were ended by Hardik Pandya. Skipper Jos Buttler was the top scorer for the team with 60 runs as England was bowled out for 259 runs. Hardik Pandya had figures of 4/24 while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had figures of 3/60. India in their reply was reduced to 72/4 but Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant put up a fifth-wicket stand of 133 runs to put the team firmly in control of the match. Pandya was dismissed for 71 runs off 55 balls.