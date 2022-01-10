Virat Kohli On His Slump In Batting Form: 'I Am Compared With Standards Set By Myself'

As Team India prepares to take on South Africa for the third and final Test match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 11-15, the talk has not been so much about Virat Kohli's captaincy but his poor form.

The IND vs SA Test series is currently tied at 1-1, with Team India winning the first Test by 113 runs and South Africa bouncing back to win the second Test by seven wickets.

Virat Kohli explains how he is attempting to rectify his own form

On being asked about the additional pressures he is facing from the outside world to rectify his poor form, Virat Kohli told reporters on Monday, "I don't look at myself from the lens that the outside world looks at me with. And eventually, the standards that were are talking about today that I am being compared with, have been set by myself. So they are not an occurrence from outside. And more than anyone else, I take a lot of pride in wanting to do the best thing for the team that I can. And wanting to perform regularly for the team, and hence, I have been able to do that for a long period of time."

Even though Kohli has struggled to live up to the high expectations he has set of himself over the past year, there is no arguing that the 33-year old has been one of the highest run-scorers for the country over the years. The Indian Test skipper has scored a staggering 7,854 runs in the format at an outstanding average of 50.34.

These runs have included 27 hundreds and 27 half-centuries. Because Kohli has established such high standards for himself, questions have been raised about his batting form as he has failed to score a century in any format for the whole of 2021.