Virat Kohli On His 'special Special' Moment: 'Never Thought I Will Play 100 Test Matches'

The cricketing world is all set to witness a special moment in Indian cricket during the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali, as Virat Kohli would walk out to play his 100th Test match for India. Kohli made his Test debut for India in 2011, three years after making his international debut, and became the guiding force for India in the longest format within no time. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Thursday (March 3) afternoon and shared a video of Kohli revealing his feelings before the special moment.

“I honestly never thought that I will play 100 Test matches. It's been a long journey. Played a lot of cricket over the course of these 100 Test matches, a lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I have been able to make it to 100,” the former skipper says in the video.

Citing the present workload in international cricket, Kohli said God has been kind to him. “I have worked really hard on my fitness. It's a big moment for me, my family, and my coach, who is happy and proud of this Test as long as I am concerned,” the 34-year old added.

Virat Kohli on his rise after maiden Test century

At the same time, Kohli also mentioned his maiden Test hundred is a moment he fondly remembers and is still fresh in his memory. “Knowing that it came in Australia will be very special. It was an overseas hundred, for a young guy wanting to establish himself in Test cricket, for the first hundred to come in Australia really boosted my confidence,” Kohli said while explaining how the innings changed his game and his career took off thereafter.

Kohli has scored a total of 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries, with over 7,900 Test runs to his credit. He scored his last test century back in 2019. Indian cricket lovers are hopeful they will witness Kohli's 71st century in international cricket at Mohali in his 100th match, which begins on March 4. The Mohali Test will be Kohli's first assignment after he hung his boots as India’s Test skipper.

Watch the full video:

'I never thought i'll play 100 Test matches. It has been a long journey. Grateful that i've been able to make it to 100' - @imVkohli on his landmark Test.



Full interview coming up on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ. Stay tuned! #VK100 pic.twitter.com/SFehIolPwb — BCCI (@BCCI) March 3, 2022

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)