Virat Kohli On RCB Captaincy: 'From The Outside, People Have Their Own Expectations'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will have a new skipper at the helm when they take the field during the IPL 2022 season. Virat Kohli had stepped down from the post after completion of the last season. The former skipper while making the announcement of his resignation said that he wanted to give himself some space and manage his workload. Under Virat Kohli RCB had failed to win the IPL title even once but they would be hoping to change the scenario in the upcoming season.

Virat Kohli opens up on his decision to quit RCB captaincy

While speaking to the "RCB Podcast" Virat Kohli opened up his decision to give up the RCB armband last season. He said, "I'm not someone who holds onto things more than I should. Even if I know I can do a lot more, if I'm not going to enjoy the process, I'm not going to do it,".

The former RCB skipper during the chat also spoke about how difficult it was for people to understand what a cricketer thinks while taking such decisions. He added, "Because it's very difficult for people to understand your decisions unless they are in your situation. From the outside, people have their own expectations Oh! How did that happen? We are so shocked. There's nothing to be shocked about. I explain to people, I wanted some space and I wanted to manage my workload and the story ends there."

Revealing the thought behind giving up his RCB captaincy, Kohli said, "There was actually nothing at all. I keep my life very simple and basic, when I wanted to make a decision, I made a decision and I announced it. I didn't want to think about it and contemplate it for another year. That would've done nothing to me, nothing to the environment I'm part of. Quality of life is something very important to me. And the quality of cricket is something very important to me".

He also added, "Over a period of time, you want to do what you're doing day-in-and-day-out and you want to do as much as you can, but at the end of the day, you have to realize that quality is far more important than quantity".

Virat Kohli's IPL career

As RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a staggering record taking the team to the 2011 final ultimately losing to Chennai Super Kings. RCB reached the playoffs for the third time in IPL’s history in 2015 and in the very next year they reached the final of the tournament. Although RCB lost the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) that season, Kohli had an outstanding season with the bat scoring a total of 973 runs after playing 16 matches with an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03. Talking about the overall IPL record, Kohli has played 207 matches scoring 6283 runs. He has scored 5 centuries and 42 half-centuries at a strike rate of 129.94.