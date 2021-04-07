Virat Kohli on verge of achieving THIS mind-boggling milestone in IPL 2021

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is just short of 122 runs from becoming the first player in IPL history to reach the 6,000-run milestone. No other player has achieved the mind-boggling feat and looking at the Indian skipper’s incredible record, he is guaranteed to reach the milestone in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batsman has 5,878 IPL runs in his kitty, which the Delhi boy has amassed from 192 matches at an average of 38.16.

Chennai star player Suresh Raina is second on the list of all-time top run-scorers in IPL history, followed by Australia's David Warner, who captains the Hyderabad team in the cash-rich tournament. Raina has 5,368 runs from 193 matches, while Warner has 5,254 runs from just 142 games with the best average of 42.71 in the top 10, which includes big names such as Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (4th), Shikhar Dhawan (5th), AB de Villiers (6th), Chris Gayle (7th), and MS Dhoni (8th), all active and still playing.

Other than 6,000 IPL runs, Kohli is also on the verge of getting 10,000 runs in T20 cricket as he is just 269 runs away from reaching the milestone. Kohli has 9,731 runs from 289 innings that he has played. If Kohli achieves the feat, he will become the fourth cricketer in the world to enter the club that includes Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be raring to start the tournament on a good note and continue the winning streak in order to lift his first-ever IPL title. Kohli has been playing for the Bengaluru side since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, but he hasn’t won a single edition despite reaching the finals a couple of times. Kohli recently said he doesn’t see himself playing for any other team in the IPL, suggesting he is going to stay with RCB until retirement. But before that, the world number 1 batsman would like to lift the most coveted trophy in the history of club cricket.

"I don't see myself leaving or playing for any other IPL team"



Home is where the heart is! ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hCyyZxYQ9M — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

Virat Kohli-led Bengaluru will face five-time champions Mumbai in the season opener on April 9. With a couple of important inclusions, such as Australian batting powerhouse Glenn Maxwell and Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson, Bengaluru is expected to take the tournament by storm and fans would like to see them finish the season with the priceless trophy.

