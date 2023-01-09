Virat Kohli On Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Massive ODI Record In Sri Lanka Series

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to return to the national side after a month-long hiatus for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. Kohli is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's massive ODI record during the three-match contest against the current Asian champions. If Kohli scores two centuries in the series, he will go past Tendulkar's record of scoring the highest number of ODI tons on home soil.

Kohli has so far scored 19 ODI centuries in India and is just one hundred away from equally the Master Blaster's record. If Kohli manages to register two three-digit scores in the upcoming ODIs against Sri Lanka, he will surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most centuries at home in One-Day Internationals. Tendulkar scored 20 ODI centuries in India during his playing days.

Sri Lanka is one of the teams that Kohli really likes to play against apart from the West Indies and Australia. The 34-year-old has scored the second-highest number of his total ODI runs against Sri Lanka. Kohli has 2220 runs in 47 ODIs against the Lankan side at a staggering average of 90.61, including eight centuries and 11 half-centuries. Kohli's first international century for India had also come against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Kohli recently managed to end his long-awaited ODI century during the third match against Bangladesh. With the ton, Kohli went past former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of international centuries in the world. Kohli now has 72 international hundreds to his name, a record only bettered by Tendulkar, who has 100 international tons to his name. Meanwhile, Kohli is just six ODI centuries away from breaking Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in the format. Kohli has 44 ODI centuries, whereas Tendulkar has scored 49 ODI hundreds in his career.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: PTI/BCCI

