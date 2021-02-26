Virat Kohli Only Second Behind PM Narendra Modi In Twitter Engagements For Jan 2021: Study

Virat Kohli and co. pipped England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, February 25. The win gave the Indian skipper his 22nd Test win at home, thus overtaking former cricketer MS Dhoni as the most successful Indian captain in home Tests. Apparently, the decorated cricketer has another reason to celebrate as a certain social media analytics firm just found him as the second-best Indian celebrity in terms of engagements on Twitter.

India vs England 3rd Test: Virat Kohli celebrates India’s win at Narendra Modi Stadium

An absolute outstanding team effort. 💯

Brilliant on the field. Way to go boys 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/No0dXnbGmG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag leads race among cricketers in Twitter popularity

As per recent findings from Twitteet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the top of the Indian celebrities’ list in terms of Twitter engagements for the month of January. As per the data, the Prime Minister had 80,29,733 Twitter engagements.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is second on the list with 26,24,935 engagements. In a list dominated by actors and politicians, former Indian captains Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are the next highest ranking cricketers. They are followed R Ashwin, who recently starred in India’s series win in Australia.

Also Read | After A Historic Win In D/N Test, Sachin Tendulkar Urges India To Seal Four-match Series

Virender Sehwag tweets after India vs England 3rd Test

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on becoming the second fastest bowler in the world to 400 Test wickets. Phenomenal achievement. pic.twitter.com/225MnvUGDt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Virat Kohli Credits Team India's On-field Brilliance Post 10-wicket Win In Ahmedabad Test

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to acknowledge.com, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be ₹688 crore ($93 million) as of the year 2021. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which amounts to ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

Virat Kohli also earns through his endorsements deals with Audi, Puma, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Uber and Valvoline. Additionally, he earns a staggering amount for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. As per reports, the Virat Kohli IPL salary is ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season since 2018.

Also Read | India Vs England: Shane Warne Surprised To See 'lack Of Aggression' From Team India

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli IPL salary figures.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.