Virat Kohli Opens Up About Early Days With RCB; 'the Opportunity I Was Looking For'

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli recalled his discussion with the RCB team management before his retention back in 2011. Speaking on RCB's podcast, Kohli is also the all-time highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6283 runs said that he had made it clear to Ray Jennings and Siddharth Mallya that he is open to being retained by the franchise but only on the condition that he will bat at number three.

“I remember we were playing the Champions League in South Africa and Ray Jennings and Siddharth Mallya approached me, said that they were looking to retain only me and that they were looking to build a whole new squad around me. I said that’s great, and that’s the opportunity I am looking for. I told them very clearly there’s only one condition that I will bat at No.3 and nowhere else. They said fair enough. I knew I can do something special for the team. I had no problem accepting the responsibility,” Kohli told on the podcast.

For the first three years, I was not able to play in the position of my strength

In the early editions, RCB had the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to play at the number three leaving Virat with very limited opportunities “The first three years in the IPL, I always had the belief that I could do something special. I felt like the composition of the team, while they were amazing players, and rightly so in the right positions, I was not able to play in the position that was my strength.”For the first 3 years, it was on and off, a performance here and a performance there. It was not as free-flowing and consistent as I would have liked it to be. I was playing No.3 for India, and I was not getting to do it for RCB in the IPL. It was a bit of a strange situation for me because I felt like I could replicate my India performances here and maybe better,” he added.



Again ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, Virat Kohli is among three players who have been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Image: PTI