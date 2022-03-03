Virat Kohli Opens Up On Dealing With Pressure: 'Sitting In Your Room With Zero Confidence'

For a cricketer to consistently stay at the top is not an easy job especially when you are playing international cricket. For Team India skipper Virat Kohli staying at top many years is due to his hard work and consistent performance which he has been putting to help Team India win memorable matches. After being at the top of his game for a long time, a sudden dip in form has raised a lot of questions over Virat Kohli's place in Team India.

He is yet to score a century even in one format (Test,ODI, T20I) and with runs drying the pressure is also mounting on Kohli to find his mojo back. While speaking to the RCB podcast Virat Kohli opened up about what it feels like to be under pressure and when things are not going according to your plan.

Virat Kohli opens up on dealing with pressure

Virat Kohli stepped down as RCB skipper last season after leading the team for as many as eight years, starting the 2013 season. The 33-year-old took the call without winning a single title with the Bangalore franchise however he will continue to play for the team in IPL 2022. Talking about Virat Kohli career with RCB the former India skipper played 207 matches scoring over 6000 runs. During an interaction in the ‘The RCB podcast’ ahead of IPL 2022, the star India batter opened up on his struggles when going through a lean patch. When being asked by the host about what it is that the audience does not see about his Cricket journey.

Virat Kohli said, "It’s the moments when you are sitting in your room with absolute zero confidence, with zero conviction that you can perform the next day, and what it takes to overcome that. I can show you training videos, I can show you what I do on a monthly basis; and yes, you can take inspiration and all that but it is very difficult for anyone to know what it takes for you to play under the kind of pressure you have to play in, keep up with those performances, make sure that you are committing yourself 200% to make your team win, and when things are not going right how you manage all those expectations from yourself, not from people. So that, I think is the most challenging part of being at a top level for 15-20 years".

He further said “It’s a very delicate thing to do. When you know you are not doing well and you feel like you don’t wanna work, you don’t wanna go practice, or don’t wanna go to the gym. It eats you up from the inside because that’s not who you are, and your mind is dominating you, and it’s making you feel like you are not good enough".

“So your one foot is in doubt, and the other foot is in this empty space in between. But, you know that this true nature of yours, which is ‘fearless’, ‘believe in yourself’, ‘instinctively work for yourself’ is on the other side. And, you go for it because as an individual you feel like you are respecting all the phases of your life, and even in your worse times you are committed to do the hard work and it’s not based on success. That for me is the real game,”

Virat Kohli 100 test match

The upcoming Mohali Test will be Virat Kohli 100 test match. He has scored about 7962 in 99 matches till date. BCCI has decided to make Virat Kohli 100 test match more special by allowed 50% of spectators inside the stadium. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told ANI, "Virat Kohli's 100th test match will have no restrictions. BCCI asks the state associations to open up on the basis of govt directives. It is as per the government norms. Punjab Cricket Association will have a crowd as per government norms in Mohali Test. I have spoken to PCA president Rajinder Gupta and there will be no restrictions,"