Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Life-changing Moment, 'Saw Different Side Of Myself After...'

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has opened up on the incident that changed his life completely. Speaking on RCB Podcast, Kohli said that the moment he met Anushka Sharma, his life changed for the good. Kohli also spoke about the time he lost his father. The 34-year-old said that his father's early demise changed his outlook on things but didn't change his life as such. The real change in his life came when he met Anushka Sharma, Kohli said.

"When my father passed away that was more like, my outlook towards things changed. My life didn't change as such. Life around was the same as it was before. Because of that incident, it obviously gave me a lot of resilience, and a lot of focus on what I wanted to do in life, and a lot of motivation to realise my dream. But it wasn't life-changing in a way that my life was completely different after. I was still playing cricket and I was still doing what I had to do and the environment was quite similar," Kohli said.

"I would say a life-changing moment would be when I met Anushka. Because I saw a different side of life. It wasn't similar to my environment. It was a different perspective, a different point of view so that was life-changing. Because when you fall in love and you love the person that you are with, you start processing those changes within you as well. Because you have to move together. You can't be one way or the other. So, to do that, you have to open yourself up, and to do that you need to accept a lot of things. That for me was life-changing," he added.

Has Kohli returned to form?

Kohli has found his mojo back at least in white-ball cricket, where he recently smashed two centuries and took his tally of international hundreds to 74. Kohli is currently playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and has scored 76 runs in two matches at an average of 25.33. Kohli missed out on a half-century in the first innings of the Delhi Test match, where he was dismissed for 44 off 84 balls. Kohli will next be seen in action during the third Test match in Indore, starting March 1.

Image: AP