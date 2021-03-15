Virat Kohli Opens Up On How RCB Teammate AB De Villiers Helped Him Get Out Of Form Slump

India captain Virat Kohli, who had failed to open his account in the opening encounter of the India vs England T20 series, made amends in the subsequent fixture with a splendid half-century. The stat batter roared back to form with a stunning unbeaten 73 from just 49 deliveries to help his team secure a comprehensive victory in the crucial contest. The player was under the scanner for his recent form slump and he recently revealed how a chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers proved to be of great help for him.

Virat Kohli reveals AB de Villiers's advice for him

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have contributed significantly towards the success of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the Indian Premier League, and the duo is known to share a great camaraderie between them off the field as well. It was essential for the Indian skipper to come up with an inspiring performance in the India vs England 2nd T20I after failing two trouble the scorers in his past two appearances.

The prolific run-scorer in the post-match presentation revealed how de Villiers came to his rescue ahead of the important game. Kohli revealed how he had a 'special' chat with the South Africa captain prior to the match, and he mentioned how de Villiers had asked him to just watch the ball. A piece of advice as simple as this seemed to pay dividends as the Indian batter confidently countered England bowlers and came up with a match-winning knock to level the five-match series 1-1.

India vs England T20: India bounce back with a clinical performance

The home team won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Indian bowlers did not allow the England batsmen to break their shackles and bowled tidy overs during important passages of play to ensure they restrict them to 164. Apart from Virat Kohli, it was the debutant Ishan Kishan who took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners to shift the momentum of the match in India's favour.

The talented youngster player fearlessly in his very first international appearance and ended up scoring 56 runs from 32 balls. Kishan and Kohli stitched together a 94-run partnership to guide India to a 7-wicket victory. Virat Kohli, during his knock of 73*, also became the first player to cross the 3000-run mark in T20Is. Interestingly, he also is the leading run-scorer of the world in international cricket when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

RCB squad for IPL 2021

RCB players retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

RCB players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Kyle Jamieson (â‚¹15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (â‚¹14.25 crore), Dan Christian (â‚¹4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (â‚¹20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (â‚¹20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (â‚¹20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (â‚¹20 lakh), KS Bharat (â‚¹20 lakh)

