Virat Kohli Opens Up On Players Facing Criticism Ahead Of ODI Series Against England

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli on Monday opened up on the harsh criticism that was being levelled by fans against certain players of the squad, talking about how the Men in Blue worked on keeping public opinions outside their circle in order to keep the players in a good mental space.

"When I think about players in form or out of form I think of the song- Kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna (people will always have something to say, it's their job.) I feel there is a lot of impatience outside the cricket set up. They have their own viewpoints and their own ideas about what players are thinking. People now love to drag down a player who is already facing criticism," said Kohli.

"But within the team, we know how people need to be managed. Some players are going through a hard phase. It's not like they have forgotten how to play, their mental clarity is less at that time. At that time external factors can be even worse. All these things should remain outside, we don't let these things affect us inside. We will continue to back our layers and keep them in a good mental space," he added.

Kohli's remarks placing importance on the mental health of players comes at a time when India's opening batsman KL Rahul has been under the heat for his poor form in the recently concluded India Vs England T20s. With scores of 1, 0, 0 and 14 in four games, Rahul has been subjected to growing scrutiny especially with the upcoming ODIs Vs England.

Notably, the Indian Captain had also been at the centre of criticism after he had a terrible run in the last few Test matches against Englan and then the opening T20I in Ahmedabad where he continued to be dismissed for a duck. Kohli however managed to shut all critics returning in blistering form to score 2 half-centuries and complete over 3000 T20I runs.

India will lock horns with England for 3 ODIs at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Despite the public pressure, KL Rahul has made it to the lineup for the India Vs England ODIs. It remains to be seen whether there is a shuffle in his position as the opener.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.