Virat Kohli Opens Up On Suryakumar Yadav's Fireworks; Possible Slot In T20 World Cup

After Suryakumar Yadav sent fireworks from his bat during his debut matches for India in the T20I series against England, skipper Virat Kohli heaped praises on the batsman saying that he was open to playing any kind of role after seeing his performance. Kohli remarked that while he would open in the IPL like he did for the 5th India Vs England T20I, he would also keep all options open to see if a slot could open up for Surya with the T20 World Cup approaching.

"I am going to open in the IPL to keep all options open. I have batted at three, four and now I need to understand my role as an opener which I have done successfully in the past in T20 cricket so that I provide an option to open up a slot for someone like Surya, if he can continue to bat like that, I should be open to playing any kind of role that the team requires me to. We will have a conversation about this when we get closer to the T20 World Cup. It would be interesting to see how I go about my job as an opener in the IPL," he said. READ | Virat Kohli discloses Rohit Sharma's opening partner in upcoming England ODIs

Kohli on India Vs England ODIs

Ahead of the India Vs England ODI series, Kohli also spoke about the schedule of the matches amid the preparations for the T20 World Cup saying that it was important to represent India in every game. India and England will lock horns for 3 ODIs from March 23 onwards.

"Look, it is a difficult one. Scheduling is something that is not in our control. For us, in international games, every game is important and every game has value. It is an opportunity to represent your team and for us, that remains the sole focus. Yes, along the way as I have said in the past, scheduling and workload are something everyone will be very aware of. In today's day and age, you never know when restrictions are going to come in and even in the future, you might have to continue playing in bubbles," said Kohli.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

(With Agency Inputs; Image credits- BCCI)