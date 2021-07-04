'Virat Kohli Or KL Rahul?': Deep Dasgupta Suggests Who Should Open For India In T20 WC

As the T20 World Cup is all set to take place in UAE and Oman, countries around the world have already started their preparation for the ICC's marquee event. While Team India's first-string is in the United Kingdom (UK) for the five-match Test series against England slated to start from August 4 in Nottingham, the 'second-string' Indian squad is in Sri Lanka to play the limited-overs series. Now questions are looming over Team India's openers for T20 World as there are many contenders are already in the fray. Notably, Virat Kohli during the T20 series against England had expressed that he is considering to be the opener for India in the T20s like he does for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

Now, India's former cricketer Deep Dasgupta during a question-answer session on his YouTube shared his opinion onidea of Virat Kohli opening for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Deep Dasgupta on Virat Kohli opening in T20 World Cup

Responding to a fan's query on the idea of Virat Kohli opening for Team India in the T20s especially in the upcoming world cup, Deep Dasgupta sadi, "Well, it’s possible, and Virat also mentioned during the last series, that he’s seriously thinking (about opening with Rohit), he might, or whatever he said. But I don’t know whether it's the right way to go about it. A lot will depend on how KL Rahul's form."

"If KL Rahul is batting the way he was a year ago then I don't see any reason why Virat should open. Then Rohit and KL can open and Virat can come at three. I won't say Virat and Rohit will open at this point in time, I will say that option is still open," added Deep Dasgupta.

It is to be noted that KL Rahul last played in the IPL 2021 first leg for Punjab Kings, however, he had to miss few games of the tournament after he underwent appendicitis surgery before the tournament was suspended. Currently, KL Rahul is in the United Kingdom (UK) and is one of the top contenders to replace injured Shubman Gill for the England series. KL Rahul's performance in the IPL 2021 first leg was stellar as the PBKS skipper played 7 matches and scored 331 runs at an average of 66.20. However, uncertainty looms over KL Rahul's form as, during the T20 series against England, the Karnataka batsman did not perform well and scored only 1 run in 3 T20 matches.

(Image Credits: AP/deepdasgupta7-Instagram)